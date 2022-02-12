Clean Air Metals (CVE:AIR) Stock Price Up 12.8%

Clean Air Metals Inc. (CVE:AIR) rose 12.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 1,243,588 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 337% from the average daily volume of 284,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$39.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.38.
Clean Air Metals Company Profile (CVE:AIR)
