Clean Air Metals (CVE:AIR) Stock Price Up 12.8%

Clean Air Metals Inc. (CVE:AIR) rose 12.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 1,243,588 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 337% from the average daily volume of 284,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$39.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.38.

Clean Air Metals Company Profile (CVE:AIR)

Clean Air Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for platinum, palladium, copper, and nickel deposits. Its flagship properties are the Thunder Bay North property consists of 219 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 40,816 hectares; and the Escape Lake project consists of 20 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 561.3 hectares located in the Thunder Bay region of Ontario.

