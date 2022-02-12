Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Claros Mortgage Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust which is focused primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets. Claros Mortgage Trust Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Claros Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Claros Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Claros Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Claros Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a market perform rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.90.

Shares of CMTG stock opened at $17.74 on Wednesday. Claros Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $14.96 and a 12-month high of $18.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.13.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 13th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $64.36 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Claros Mortgage Trust will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.39%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:CMTG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,975,000. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.87% of Claros Mortgage Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

About Claros Mortgage Trust

