Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Maxim Group

Stock analysts at Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 164.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Get Citius Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXR remained flat at $$1.51 during midday trading on Friday. 2,523,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,275,980. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average of $1.81. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $4.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.51 million, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.41.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). Sell-side analysts predict that Citius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $6,852,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $481,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 91.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,898,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after purchasing an additional 909,255 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,652,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,672,000 after purchasing an additional 586,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $235,000. 17.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Citius Pharmaceuticals

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of critical care products, with a focus on anti-infectives in adjunct cancer care, unique prescription products, and stem cell therapy. It is currently advancing four proprietary product candidates: Mino-Lok, which is an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.