Citigroup Inc. Sells 17,197 Shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,197 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in S&T Bancorp were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in S&T Bancorp by 1.0% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 81,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,561,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in S&T Bancorp by 6.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in S&T Bancorp by 17.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in S&T Bancorp by 5.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in S&T Bancorp by 4.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. 59.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&T Bancorp stock opened at $31.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.70. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.02 and a 1-year high of $35.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 31.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.43%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.82.

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans; brokerage services; and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

