Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 41.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,750 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 817,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,566,000 after acquiring an additional 6,694 shares during the period. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 761,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,148,000 after buying an additional 9,395 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 698,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,769,000 after buying an additional 24,361 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 608,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,879,000 after buying an additional 27,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 501,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,809,000 after buying an additional 8,526 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFAV opened at $72.64 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.42.

