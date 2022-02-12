Citigroup Inc. Increases Position in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ASIX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AdvanSix by 6.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in AdvanSix by 10.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in AdvanSix by 31.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in AdvanSix by 11.4% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 79,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 8,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in AdvanSix by 4.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,287,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,452,000 after purchasing an additional 54,005 shares in the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on AdvanSix in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of NYSE ASIX opened at $42.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.16. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.75. AdvanSix Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.21 and a 12-month high of $50.95.

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

