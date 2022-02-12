Citigroup Inc. Has $672,000 Stake in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADUS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Addus HomeCare during the first quarter worth $34,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 5.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 17.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 6.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 267,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,298,000 after purchasing an additional 16,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

In related news, EVP Darby Anderson sold 4,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total transaction of $460,840.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Addus HomeCare stock opened at $75.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.29 and a 200-day moving average of $87.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.84. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 52-week low of $72.00 and a 52-week high of $124.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Several equities analysts have commented on ADUS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.