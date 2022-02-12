Citigroup Inc. Has $668,000 Holdings in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,544 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 79,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 16,689 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,879,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,174,000 after buying an additional 553,764 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 349,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,467,000 after buying an additional 20,334 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,708,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,330,000 after buying an additional 501,619 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 3.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 653,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,961,000 after buying an additional 21,935 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Dun & Bradstreet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company’s Cannae Holdings Conference presentation highlighted its path to mid-single-digit organic growth as well as an acceleration in new product development, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Sabadra adds that the price target reduction reflect the potential FY22 headwinds, but faster-than-expected organic revenue ramp and better-than-expected operating leverage could serve as catalysts for Dun & Bradstreet. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of DNB opened at $19.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.57 and a beta of 0.56. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.61 and a 1-year high of $25.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Dun & Bradstreet Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

