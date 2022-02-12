Citigroup Inc. Has $659,000 Position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,523 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $167,000. Fundamentun LLC bought a new position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $246,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 60.5% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LVHD opened at $38.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.04. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $32.39 and a 1-year high of $40.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd.

