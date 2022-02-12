Citigroup Inc. Has $642,000 Stock Holdings in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Conn’s worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CONN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Conn’s by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,141,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,098,000 after purchasing an additional 158,533 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Conn’s by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 327,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,348,000 after acquiring an additional 15,025 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Conn’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Conn’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $647,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Conn’s by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 65,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 7,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Conn's alerts:

NASDAQ:CONN opened at $22.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.44 and its 200-day moving average is $23.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.97. Conn’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $31.48. The firm has a market cap of $666.79 million, a P/E ratio of 5.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.41.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60. The company had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.18 million. Conn’s had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conn’s, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian Daly sold 6,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $151,103.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CONN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN).

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.