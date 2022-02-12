Citigroup Inc. Has $612,000 Stake in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 54,028 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of AnaptysBio worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 11.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 3.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 4.8% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 28,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 7.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AnaptysBio in the first quarter valued at $110,000.

NASDAQ:ANAB opened at $29.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.04 and a 200-day moving average of $29.73. The company has a market cap of $829.07 million, a PE ratio of 107.11 and a beta of 0.21. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a one year low of $17.72 and a one year high of $37.89.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ANAB. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

In other news, CEO Hamza Suria sold 36,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $1,303,462.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

