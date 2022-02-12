Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) by 89.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,692 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Skillz were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SKLZ. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Skillz in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Skillz by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. 43.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jerome Leon Bruckheimer purchased 19,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.56 per share, for a total transaction of $249,956.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher S. Gaffney sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $2,142,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SKLZ opened at $4.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 0.83. Skillz Inc. has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $40.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.40.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. decreased their price target on shares of Skillz from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.95.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

