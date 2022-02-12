Citigroup Cuts Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Price Target to $45.00

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on COUR. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Coursera from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Coursera from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Coursera from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Coursera from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coursera from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.12.

Coursera stock opened at $19.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.91. Coursera has a one year low of $17.32 and a one year high of $62.53.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.73 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 46.62% and a negative net margin of 32.38%. The business’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Coursera will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Coursera news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total transaction of $1,249,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shravan Goli sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total value of $45,813.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,446 shares of company stock valued at $3,707,297.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Coursera during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Coursera by 1,303.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, StepStone Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. 61.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

