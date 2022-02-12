Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CTRN. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Citi Trends from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citi Trends from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRN traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,388. Citi Trends has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $111.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.37.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $227.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.80 million. Citi Trends had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 50.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that Citi Trends will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kenneth Duane Seipel bought 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.78 per share, with a total value of $31,401.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lisa A. Powell sold 2,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $220,818.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 3,350 shares of company stock valued at $233,444 over the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Citi Trends in the third quarter worth $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Citi Trends during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Citi Trends by 301.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Citi Trends in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Citi Trends during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

