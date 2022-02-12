Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $42.79 Per Share

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Research analysts at Truist Financial issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial analyst J. Bartlett anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $42.79 per share for the year. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $2,180.00 target price on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.37. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.48 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,920.00 to $1,903.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,075.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,971.85.

Shares of CMG opened at $1,561.48 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $1,256.27 and a 12 month high of $1,958.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,588.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,748.64. The firm has a market cap of $43.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.66, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.31.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,582.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 272,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $421,791,000 after buying an additional 255,896 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $418,668,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8,321.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 82,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $149,427,000 after purchasing an additional 83,215 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 723,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,314,856,000 after purchasing an additional 76,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,369,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,674,047,000 after purchasing an additional 75,365 shares during the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

