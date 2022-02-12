Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.49

Shares of Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.49 and traded as low as $12.75. Chino Commercial Bancorp shares last traded at $12.75, with a volume of 201 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.48. The firm has a market cap of $34.13 million, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.67.

Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter.

Chino Commercial Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in holding the stock of the Chino Commercial Bank, N.A. and of other subsidiaries it may acquire or establish. Chino Commercial Bank was founded on December 8, 1999, while Chino Commercial Bancorp was incorporated on March 2, 2006 and is headquartered in Chino, CA.

