Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) is Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 2.2% of Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,640,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,625,932,000 after buying an additional 1,844,030 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,582,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,196,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,882 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,297,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,465,009,000 after purchasing an additional 995,353 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 16.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,367,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,132,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $825,012,000 after purchasing an additional 146,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of CVX stock traded up $2.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.81. 12,809,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,268,892. The company has a market capitalization of $267.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.18. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $91.35 and a 12-month high of $139.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company’s revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.75.

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 18,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $2,553,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 39,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.04, for a total transaction of $4,486,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 586,582 shares of company stock worth $75,879,165 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.