Chemours (NYSE:CC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Chemours (NYSE:CC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 72.01%. Chemours’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Chemours updated its FY22 guidance to $4.07-4.70 EPS.

Shares of Chemours stock opened at $30.00 on Friday. Chemours has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $38.87. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chemours from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.89.

In related news, SVP David C. Shelton sold 9,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $294,009.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 17,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $521,837.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 127,336 shares of company stock worth $3,806,890. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Chemours stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 84.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,290,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 592,395 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.78% of Chemours worth $44,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

