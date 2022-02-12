Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Receives $741.38 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $741.38.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $712.00 to $621.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $805.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $665.00 to $603.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

In other news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total transaction of $29,068,100.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Christopher L. Winfrey acquired 2,750 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $591.96 per share, with a total value of $1,627,890.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in Charter Communications by 259.1% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 61,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,801,000 after purchasing an additional 44,045 shares during the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $2,828,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 33,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 66,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,521,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $604.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $616.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $694.59. Charter Communications has a 12 month low of $549.59 and a 12 month high of $825.62. The company has a market capitalization of $108.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.97.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by $2.02. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.50 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 30.76 EPS for the current year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

