Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $5.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Charah Solutions, Inc. is a provider of environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry with operations in coal-fired and nuclear power generation. Charah Solutions, Inc. is based in Louisville, KY. “

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Charah Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $7.50 price target for the company.

NYSE:CHRA opened at $5.03 on Friday. Charah Solutions has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $6.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.96 and a 200 day moving average of $4.74. The firm has a market cap of $168.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Charah Solutions had a negative return on equity of 115.64% and a negative net margin of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $84.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Charah Solutions will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charah Solutions by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,332,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,034,000 after buying an additional 59,696 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charah Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charah Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $752,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charah Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Charah Solutions by 1,157.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 40,117 shares in the last quarter. 37.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charah Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mission-critical environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry. It also offers on-site, essential services that enable clients to continue operations and provide necessary electric power to communities nationwide.

