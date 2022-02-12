ChannelAdvisor (TSE:ECOM) Given a C$2.25 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

ChannelAdvisor (TSE:ECOM) has been assigned a C$2.25 price target by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$1.20 price objective on shares of ChannelAdvisor in a research note on Wednesday.

ChannelAdvisor is a leading e-commerce cloud platform whose mission is to connect and optimize the world’s commerce. For nearly two decades, ChannelAdvisor has helped brands and retailers worldwide improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

