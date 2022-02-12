ChannelAdvisor (TSE:ECOM) Given a C$2.25 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

ChannelAdvisor (TSE:ECOM) has been assigned a C$2.25 price target by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$1.20 price objective on shares of ChannelAdvisor in a research note on Wednesday.
About ChannelAdvisor
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for ChannelAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChannelAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.