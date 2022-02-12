ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $21.58, but opened at $22.34. ChannelAdvisor shares last traded at $22.34, with a volume of 1,664 shares.

The software maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $45.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.25 million. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on ECOM shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on ChannelAdvisor from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

In other news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 5,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $136,649.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECOM. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,655,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 12.7% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,020,867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,021,000 after buying an additional 114,977 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the third quarter worth $349,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 568.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,178 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,068,000 after buying an additional 106,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 30.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.38. The stock has a market cap of $541.48 million, a P/E ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 0.75.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile (NYSE:ECOM)

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution. It enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart.

