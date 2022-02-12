ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $45.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. ChannelAdvisor updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ECOM opened at $18.02 on Friday. ChannelAdvisor has a twelve month low of $17.90 and a twelve month high of $29.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.64 and its 200-day moving average is $24.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 0.75.

In other news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 5,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $136,649.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 13.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 81.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,058 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,344 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 400.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,367 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,895 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 211.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 8,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

ECOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on ChannelAdvisor from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution. It enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart.

