ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $45.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. ChannelAdvisor updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NYSE:ECOM opened at $18.02 on Friday. ChannelAdvisor has a twelve month low of $17.90 and a twelve month high of $29.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.64 and its 200-day moving average is $24.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 0.75.
In other news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 5,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $136,649.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
ECOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on ChannelAdvisor from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday.
ChannelAdvisor Company Profile
ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution. It enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart.
