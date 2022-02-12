Champion Bear Resources (CVE:CBA) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.11

Champion Bear Resources Ltd. (CVE:CBA)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.11 and traded as high as C$0.14. Champion Bear Resources shares last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 3,150 shares.
The firm has a market cap of C$7.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.00, a quick ratio of 0.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.11.
About Champion Bear Resources (CVE:CBA)
