CHADS VC 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $298.00 (CHADS)

CHADS VC (CURRENCY:CHADS) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. One CHADS VC coin can currently be bought for $0.0389 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CHADS VC has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. CHADS VC has a market cap of $1.80 million and $298.00 worth of CHADS VC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004077 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00038056 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.77 or 0.00104259 BTC.

CHADS VC Coin Profile

CHADS is a coin. Its launch date was September 12th, 2020. CHADS VC’s total supply is 58,415,027 coins and its circulating supply is 46,240,159 coins. CHADS VC’s official Twitter account is @chadsvc and its Facebook page is accessible here . CHADS VC’s official website is chads.vc

According to CryptoCompare, “The CHADS token is a social experiment with a deflationary coin utilizing a novel burn curve mechanism. The lower the price users sell or transfer CHADS, the more of their tokens are burnt. “

Buying and Selling CHADS VC

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CHADS VC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CHADS VC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CHADS VC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

