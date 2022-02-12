CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

CF Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 22.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CF Industries to earn $12.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.3%.

CF Industries stock opened at $76.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.23. The firm has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.38. CF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $42.51 and a fifty-two week high of $77.24.

In other CF Industries news, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 2,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $131,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 26,890 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,016,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,893 shares of company stock valued at $10,250,066. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CF Industries stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,314,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 422,514 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.61% of CF Industries worth $67,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CF. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $69.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.58.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

