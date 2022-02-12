CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for CF Bankshares in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now anticipates that the savings and loans company will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.71. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CF Bankshares’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CF Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ:CFBK opened at $21.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.65 and a 200-day moving average of $20.19. The company has a market cap of $113.73 million, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.68. CF Bankshares has a one year low of $17.45 and a one year high of $23.99.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The savings and loans company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.03). CF Bankshares had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 28.54%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CF Bankshares by 1.1% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 298,302 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in CF Bankshares in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in CF Bankshares by 19.9% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 119,037 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 19,735 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in CF Bankshares by 17.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,579 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in CF Bankshares by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 6,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.49% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. CF Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.00%.

About CF Bankshares

CF Bankshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business banking products and services. Its products and services include commercial loans and leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services. The company was founded in September 1998 and is headquartered in Worthington, OH.

