Century Financial (OTCMKTS:CYFL) Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Century Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYFL) dropped 0.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.30 and last traded at $26.30. Approximately 800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.40 and its 200-day moving average is $25.70.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd.

Century Financial Corp. (Michigan) is a bank holding company of Century Bank and Trust, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers deposit products, primarily checking, savings, and term certificate accounts. It also provides lending products such as residential mortgage, commercial, and installment consumer loans.

