Centrifuge (CFG) Price Down 13.1% Over Last 7 Days

Centrifuge (CURRENCY:CFG) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. One Centrifuge coin can now be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00001286 BTC on popular exchanges. Centrifuge has a market capitalization of $97.13 million and $494,448.00 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00044397 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,906.66 or 0.06871156 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,288.43 or 0.99967193 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00047307 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00049243 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006428 BTC.

Centrifuge Coin Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 178,608,768 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

Centrifuge Coin Trading

