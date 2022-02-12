Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 11,592 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 87,101 shares.The stock last traded at $8.58 and had previously closed at $8.34.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.78.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.82 and its 200 day moving average is $7.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.47.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGAU. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth about $51,013,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $46,562,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 2,765.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,405,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,813,000 after buying an additional 5,217,002 shares in the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 32.5% in the third quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 16,182,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,202,000 after buying an additional 3,968,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 21,767.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,903,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,298,000 after buying an additional 2,890,071 shares in the last quarter. 37.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

