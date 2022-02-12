Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 11,592 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 87,101 shares.The stock last traded at $8.58 and had previously closed at $8.34.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.78.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.82 and its 200 day moving average is $7.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.47.
Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
