Centene (NYSE:CNC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.300-$5.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $135.90 billion-$137.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $136 billion.Centene also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.30-$5.50 EPS.

CNC traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.32. 1,654,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,501,641. Centene has a 1 year low of $57.16 and a 1 year high of $86.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.67.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.03. Centene had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $32.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Centene will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CNC shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Centene from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Centene from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.00.

In related news, SVP Katie Casso sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total transaction of $633,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.71, for a total value of $3,985,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,167 shares of company stock valued at $6,013,755. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

