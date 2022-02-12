Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.68 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2022

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) – Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Centene in a report released on Tuesday, February 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. France now forecasts that the company will earn $1.68 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.46.

CNC has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $86.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

NYSE:CNC opened at $83.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $48.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.56. Centene has a 52 week low of $57.16 and a 52 week high of $86.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.74.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.52 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ossiam increased its position in shares of Centene by 29.4% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 41,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 9,524 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,693,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 137,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,548,000 after purchasing an additional 12,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Centene news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $629,562.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David P. Thomas sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $310,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,167 shares of company stock worth $6,013,755. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Centene (NYSE:CNC)

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.