Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.68 Per Share

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) – Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Centene in a report released on Tuesday, February 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. France now forecasts that the company will earn $1.68 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.46.

Get Centene alerts:

CNC has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $86.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

NYSE:CNC opened at $83.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $48.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.56. Centene has a 52 week low of $57.16 and a 52 week high of $86.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.74.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.52 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ossiam increased its position in shares of Centene by 29.4% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 41,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 9,524 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,693,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 137,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,548,000 after purchasing an additional 12,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Centene news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $629,562.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David P. Thomas sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $310,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,167 shares of company stock worth $6,013,755. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.