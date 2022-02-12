Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) to Issue $0.68 Quarterly Dividend

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.68 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th.

Celanese has raised its dividend payment by 30.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Celanese has a payout ratio of 16.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Celanese to earn $15.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.2%.

CE stock opened at $155.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.41. Celanese has a 52 week low of $129.26 and a 52 week high of $176.50.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Celanese will post 15.82 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Celanese stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 399,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 77,342 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.36% of Celanese worth $60,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on CE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.27.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

