Caxton Associates LP Takes Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 135,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,247,000 after acquiring an additional 38,342 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 36,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 111,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,724,000 after purchasing an additional 14,752 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 298.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 281,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,625,000 after purchasing an additional 210,896 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,576,000. 56.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.27.

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 18,320 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total value of $2,225,330.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $392,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 184,434 shares of company stock valued at $20,814,931 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $119.86 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.00 and a 1-year high of $124.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.51 and its 200-day moving average is $108.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.74. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.12%.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

