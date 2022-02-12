Caxton Associates LP Takes Position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 8,929 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,437,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,842,000 after acquiring an additional 31,771 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,163,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,232,000 after acquiring an additional 89,568 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,911,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,045,000 after acquiring an additional 108,440 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,242,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,641,000 after acquiring an additional 168,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,047,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,077,000 after acquiring an additional 19,489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.09% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have issued reports on MRCY shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.11.
Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $220.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Mercury Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.
In related news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 1,506 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $74,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Mercury Systems
Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mercury Systems (MRCY)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY).
Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.