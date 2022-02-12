Caxton Associates LP Takes Position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 8,929 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,437,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,842,000 after acquiring an additional 31,771 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,163,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,232,000 after acquiring an additional 89,568 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,911,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,045,000 after acquiring an additional 108,440 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,242,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,641,000 after acquiring an additional 168,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,047,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,077,000 after acquiring an additional 19,489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MRCY shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.11.

MRCY stock opened at $52.84 on Friday. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.44 and a 12 month high of $79.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 125.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.99.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $220.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Mercury Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 1,506 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $74,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

