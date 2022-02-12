Caxton Associates LP Takes Position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 530.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 31,811 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 131,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,452,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

CHH opened at $148.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.55. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.25 and a 1 year high of $157.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a $0.2375 dividend. This is a boost from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is currently 22.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHH. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.43.

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

