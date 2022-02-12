Caxton Associates LP Purchases Shares of 5,395 Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IPAR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 260,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,776,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 8,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Inter Parfums in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 54.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IPAR shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. BWS Financial boosted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

Inter Parfums stock opened at $96.45 on Friday. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.84 and a twelve month high of $108.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.89. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 1.02.

In related news, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 645 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $69,015.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.87, for a total transaction of $197,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,857 shares of company stock valued at $7,571,068. 44.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

