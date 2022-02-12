Caxton Associates LP Buys New Holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NYT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in New York Times by 800.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management increased its holdings in New York Times by 186.7% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in New York Times during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in New York Times by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in New York Times by 135.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NYT opened at $41.70 on Friday. The New York Times Company has a twelve month low of $37.27 and a twelve month high of $56.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 44.36 and a beta of 0.78.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. New York Times had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $594.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. New York Times’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Times announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 2nd that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.79%.

NYT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on New York Times from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered New York Times from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

