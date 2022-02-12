Caxton Associates LP Acquires New Stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,547 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in SEA by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 582,547 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $185,675,000 after acquiring an additional 244,786 shares during the period. Discovery Value Fund boosted its position in shares of SEA by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 1,310,421 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $417,670,000 after purchasing an additional 198,381 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of SEA by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,030,971 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,240,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,732 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of SEA by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,996 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in SEA by 310.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 20,529 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $5,637,000 after acquiring an additional 15,529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

SE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of SEA from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $385.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of SEA from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $460.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of SEA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of SEA from $435.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.33.

SEA stock opened at $158.28 on Friday. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $119.41 and a 1-year high of $372.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.16.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.16). SEA had a negative net margin of 23.51% and a negative return on equity of 42.71%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.87) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

