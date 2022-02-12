Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT) Short Interest Up 4,600.0% in January

Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 4,600.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 374,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CVAT opened at $0.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.09. Cavitation Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.12.
Cavitation Technologies Company Profile
