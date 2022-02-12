Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 6.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 12,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 8.0% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% during the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 16,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 5.6% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $199.50 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.82.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $201.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $209.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $186.98 and a one year high of $246.69. The company has a market capitalization of $108.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.91.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.50%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.