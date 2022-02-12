Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 2,983 Shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,983 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 409.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 1,231,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,729,000 after acquiring an additional 989,318 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,306,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 260,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,047,000 after acquiring an additional 87,790 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 242,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,164,000 after acquiring an additional 15,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 167.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 217,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,923,000 after acquiring an additional 136,540 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:NEAR opened at $49.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.03. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $50.30.

