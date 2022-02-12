Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 28.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,229 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,325,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,151,000 after purchasing an additional 416,628 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,050,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,561,000 after acquiring an additional 730,794 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,877,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,333,000 after acquiring an additional 513,940 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,757,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,646,000 after acquiring an additional 103,205 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,326,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,712,000 after acquiring an additional 95,107 shares during the period.

BATS PAVE opened at $26.17 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $17.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.28.

