Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $4.89 Million Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,559 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 1.6% of Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,316,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,717,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133,690 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $893,779,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,475,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $865,712,000 after acquiring an additional 755,745 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 152.7% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,109,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $559,617,000 after purchasing an additional 670,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $237,673,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TMO. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $645.31.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total transaction of $17,013,369.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TMO stock opened at $566.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $616.20 and its 200 day moving average is $596.91. The stock has a market cap of $223.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $433.52 and a 1-year high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.27 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

