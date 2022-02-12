Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,831,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,686,000 after purchasing an additional 91,837 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 24.6% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 347,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,032,000 after acquiring an additional 68,664 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 255,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $400,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $100.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.94. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $92.02 and a 12-month high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

