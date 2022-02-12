Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) by 53.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,972 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLQD. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 559.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 22.0% during the third quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 169.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,416 shares during the last quarter.

SLQD opened at $50.15 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $52.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.31.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%.

