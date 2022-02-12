Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) PT Lowered to $300.00 at Truist Financial

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $390.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Carvana’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.53) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.38 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.47 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.57 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Carvana from $420.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Carvana from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. TheStreet cut Carvana from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Carvana from $375.00 to $355.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Carvana from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carvana presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $335.35.

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $141.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.48 and a beta of 2.35. Carvana has a fifty-two week low of $130.25 and a fifty-two week high of $376.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $194.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.93.

In related news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total value of $41,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Neha Parikh sold 259 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $73,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 440 shares of company stock valued at $119,329 in the last ninety days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Carvana by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,655,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,812 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Carvana by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,125,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,764,000 after purchasing an additional 549,480 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Carvana by 32.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,522,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,663,000 after purchasing an additional 372,148 shares during the period. Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,762,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 5.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,622,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,510,000 after acquiring an additional 365,024 shares in the last quarter. 97.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

