Cartesi Price Hits $0.45 on Top Exchanges (CTSI)

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded down 10.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 12th. Cartesi has a total market cap of $214.96 million and $30.01 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cartesi coin can now be bought for $0.45 or 0.00001075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cartesi has traded down 9.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00044397 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,906.66 or 0.06871156 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,288.43 or 0.99967193 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00047307 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00049243 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006428 BTC.

About Cartesi

Cartesi launched on April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 472,594,524 coins. Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cartesi is medium.com/cartesi . The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

About Cartesi

