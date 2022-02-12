Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.200-$2.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $20 billion-$20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.44 billion.Carrier Global also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.20-$2.30 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CARR traded down $1.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.50. The company had a trading volume of 5,823,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,159,795. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.48. Carrier Global has a fifty-two week low of $34.75 and a fifty-two week high of $58.89.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.90%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Carrier Global from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Vertical Research lowered Carrier Global from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.78.

In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $168,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.