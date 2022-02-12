Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2022

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.20-$2.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.34 billion.Carrier Global also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.200-$2.300 EPS.

Shares of CARR traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.50. 5,823,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,159,795. The firm has a market cap of $39.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.44. Carrier Global has a 12-month low of $34.75 and a 12-month high of $58.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.90%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CARR shares. OTR Global raised shares of Carrier Global to a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.78.

In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.