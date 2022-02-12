Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.20-$2.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.34 billion.Carrier Global also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.200-$2.300 EPS.

Shares of CARR traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.50. 5,823,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,159,795. The firm has a market cap of $39.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.44. Carrier Global has a 12-month low of $34.75 and a 12-month high of $58.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.90%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CARR shares. OTR Global raised shares of Carrier Global to a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.78.

In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

